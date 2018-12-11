scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Names, identities of victims of rape and sexual assault not to be disclosed: SC

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault "even in a remote manner". The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police. The top court said it is "unfortunate" that rape victims are treated as "untouchables" in society. PTI ABA MNL LLP LLP SNESNE

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos