Names of all NRC applicants published online

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) The names of all NRC applicants have been published online on Saturday, the office of the NRC State Coordinator said here. The names of all the 3.30 crore applicants as per draft NRC and supplementary list of inclusions and exclusions (final NRC) have been published, an official said. The final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on August 31, consisted only of supplementary lists. "Names of all the members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process have been published on Saturday," the official said. The NRC State Coordinator's office had earlier announced that the details for a complete family would be available only online. The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included. PTI DG ACD SMNSMNSMN