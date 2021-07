New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader late Nanaji Deshmukh, singer Bhupen Hazarika and former president Pranab Mukherjee were on Friday conferred the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.In an official statement, the government said Deshmukh and Hazarika were conferred the award posthumously.Mukherjee was president between 2012 and 2017. PTI ACB SKL RT