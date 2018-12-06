Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital Brings in New Treatment for Parkinson's in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in collaboration with Parkinson's Center of Excellence, Kings College, London, launch the revolutionary new modality for the treatment of Parkinson's for the first time in IndiaApomorphine PEN & PUMP launched in IndiaParkinson's disease is one of the common neurodegenerative disease affecting people over the age of 55 years. Parkinson's is characterized by slowness, stiffness and tremors and is a special neurodegenerative disorder with very few therapeutic options available. In India, the prevalence of this disease advances between the age of 70-79. It is caused by dopamine deficiency which is a chemical neuro transmitter in the brain mainly in the centers controlling the mobility. Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in association with Kings College, London, have launched the revolutionary treatment that will change the way Parkinson's has been treated in India. Apomorphine PEN & PUMP, the treatment that will radically change the life of a Parkinson's patient will now be available in India. The treatment was launched by the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Deepak Sawant and Guest of Honour -Paresh Rawal, Actor and Member of Parliament.Apomorphine is a highly selective dopamine receptor stimulator, which promotes the release of dopamine in the brain from the nerve cells, that is otherwise absent. Dr. Rajendra Patankar, COO, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, speaking on the launch of the radical treatment of Parkison's says, "Apomorphine is a revolutionary breakthrough to treat the Parkinson's patients. Associating with the prestigious King's College, London, has been an honor for us. As a healthcare provider, we would like to commit ourselves to improve the healthcare in India and bring in such great advancements in the field on medicine to India."The PEN & PUMP treatment is an effective alternative for those who do not want to undergo Deep brain stimulation (DBS). According to Dr. Neeta Shah, Consultant Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Specialist, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, Mumbai, "To treat Parkinson's disease in the advance stage is a challenge . Patient suffer from progression in symptoms and side effects of increasing dosages of standard medications. We need some novel way to treat this disease. This treatment will be a boon for such patients."Movement Disorders Specialist from London, Dr. Vinod Metta, leads one of the biggest set of patients on Apomorphine in United Kingdom, speaks about the launch, "Apomorphine pens provide relief to the patients within a couple of minutes and the usage is similar to insulin pens."About Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital:Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital is a tertiary care private hospital in the country which has been at the forefront of healthcare for the past 65 years. The 350-bedded facility, is being managed by Radiant Life Care Private Limited which aims at facilitating the ongoing pursuit of excellence at the Hospital by assisting and bringing-in not only the best clinical and non-clinical talent but also the ultra-modern equipment and technology enabling delivery of the highest standards of healthcare in our country. The hospital is equipped with 55 speciality departments offering plethora of services in practically every field of modern medicine and healthcare. Well-equipped hospital rooms, state-of-the-art infrastructure and technologically advanced systems are all backed by the expertise of over 350 consultants, 100 resident doctors, 475 nursing staff and 1500 employees.The hospital provides a wide spectrum of Super Speciality Services in the field of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Kidney Transplant, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Cancer, BMT, Cardiac and Surgical Gastroenterology, Liver Transplant, Orthopaedics including Spine Surgery, Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery and comprehensive Mother & Child Care.For more information, visit: http://www.nanavatihospital.org/.Source: Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital PWRPWR