Nandita Das to receive FIAPF Award

Brisbane, Nov 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Nandita Das will be honoured with the FIAPF Award at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) here.Das will be presented the award in recognition of her achievement in film in the Asia Pacific region on November 29, the APSA and its founding partner FIAPF International Federation of Film Producers Associations."It is an honour to welcome Nandita Das to Brisbane as the recipient of the 2018 FIAPF Award. Das' impressive career is a shining example of APSA's ideals and we welcome her to the APSA Academy," Michael Hawkins, chairman of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and its academy, said in a statement.The filmmaker will be attending the ceremony to receive the award which is bestowed on a film practitioner from the region whose career and actions contribute strongly to the development of the Asia Pacific film industry."As I continue to voice my concerns through the stories I choose to tell, I feel responsible not just to my own conscience but also to the faith that organizations like FIAPF and APSA have bestowed upon me. I am grateful and honoured to receive this prestigious award," Das said.Das started her career as an actor with films like "1947 Earth", "Fire" and "Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa". She made her directorial debut with critically-acclaimed feature "Firaaq".She most recently directed "Manto", a biographical drama based on the life of celebrated Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title role, premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and released in Indian theatres in September this year.