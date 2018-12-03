Naomi Campbell launches her own YouTube channel

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) Supermodel Naomi Campbell has created a YouTube channel called 'Being Naomi' to give fans an insight into her modeling career and business endeavours.The 48-year-old supermodel said through her channel she wants to "share the things she's learned" over her 30-year spanning career with the "next generation".''I want to share more of me with you that you get to see me as a real person and the things that mean a lot to me. It's taken me a long time to get to this point because I've always had such a fear of showing but I felt like YouTube was the place to do it.''This is the day we live in and I wanna share the things that we've learned I wanna pass it on what's the point of me keeping all the stuff in. I wanna share it with women across the world and especially women and young women in Africa, I wanna see the next generation use the things that I've said,'' Campbell said in a video she uploaded on her channel. The model also wants her new platform to inspire young women to ''pursue their dreams'' and show the world who she is. PTI SHDSHD