Naomi Watts boards 'Wolves and Villagers' series

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Naomi Watts is all set to star in the short-form series "Wolves and Villagers" for streaming service Quibi.According to Variety, the new series will be executive produced by Jason Blum along with Stuart Blumberg, who will also be penning the script.Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg termed the series "Fatal Attraction 2.0". However, the plot details have not been revealed.Watts, 50, most recently featured in Netflix series "Gypsy" and Showtime's "Twin Peaks" revival.The actor will also headline the cast of HBO's upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel. PTI RB RBRB