Naqvi calls Bulandshahr violence 'inhuman,' urges people to remain united

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday termed inhuman the mob violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh over alleged illegal cow slaughter, and said stern action should be initiated against those responsible.A police inspector, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case of Dadri initially, and a youth were killed on Monday as a mob protesting the alleged illegal cow slaughter went on a rampage torching a police post and clashing with police in the northern state.Condemning the violent incident, the Union Minority Affairs Minister told PTI, "It is an inhuman act...whoever is responsible for the criminal violent act, stern measures should be taken against them." The state government has already said sternest action will be initiated, he said."During such violence, they are killing not just people, but also humanity," he said.He appealed to people to remain united and be cautious of such elements and give a befitting reply to those who are trying to destroy the social fabric of the country.Four people were arrested Tuesday after police lodged an FIR against over two dozen people for rioting and murder in connection with the violence. PTI VVK ROH TIRTIR