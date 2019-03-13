Nara Lokesh, Poonam Mahajan among Indians in Young Global Leaders list: WEF

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain are among the Indians featuring in the list of Young Global Leaders, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). The list has 127 of the world's "most promising social activists, business leaders, public servants, artists and technologists under the age of 40". They are pushing boundaries, achieving firsts, and breaking traditional rules to improve the world, the WEF said in a release. Apart from Lokesh, Mahajan and Jain, Telangana government's Chief Innovation Officer Phanindra Sama, SaveLife Foundation's Piyush Tewari and Kaleidofin's co-Founder Sucharita Mukherjee are also in the list. Lokesh is the minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications in Andhra Pradesh. "He is accelerating development in even the most rural villages of Andhra Pradesh as one of the youngest ministers in the country," the release said. About Mahajan, the release said she is both president of the Youth Wing of one of India's major political parties and the first female President of India's Basketball Federation. The release said that Jain is one of the country's youngest internet entrepreneurs, building bridges between China and India while managing a multi-billion dollar business. "This year, more than one-half of the new members are women, and many of the Young Global Leaders are from emerging economies. "They have been selected for representing the best of their generation, for their ability to enhance understanding and promote action, as well as their innovative activity in the fields of art, business, civil society, energy, government and health," the release said, PTI RAM MR