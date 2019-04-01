Narayan Bhargava Group Introduces Business Support Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Think of an Expansion, Narayan Bhargava Group Manages the Rest Expanding a business is a complex and dynamic process that can interrupt ongoing business activities. Having a clear expansion objective, deep understanding of the existing competition and knowledge of current market trends lays an important foundation. Narayan Bhargava Group is an Indian conglomerate, which focuses on organizations' core business. The group consists of Calibehr Business Support Services, MyBranch, and N.S.Bhargava & Co., which offer solutions ranging from compliance, audit to shared office spaces, software, recruitment, and many more to meet every possible need that can arise whenever businesses think of expansion. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843503/NB_Group_Infographic.jpg)Today's business environment is becoming increasingly regulated in a global attempt to foster ethical business practices. Both multinational and Indian companies operating in the country are expected to deal with complex regulations, enforcement agencies and the civil society at large, thus making compliance risks more formidable than before. Calibehr's Compliance Management Solution team provides compliance services in various domains such as BFSI, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, retail, telecommunication, and logistics.It is next to impossible to overstate how much technology has (and will) change the face of business. Calibehr's IT Hardware and Software Solutions services help organizations prepare for the digital era with specialised infrastructure services that are transforming the face of enterprises along with cost-effective and scalable software solutions such as customized product development, automation, and data science services. Businesses can also avail Calibehr's Data Processing services without worrying about data confidentiality.Every business aims to reach great heights of success but it is impossible without the right people. Calibehr's Recruitment Services help companies discover talent through its temporary staffing, recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, executive hiring, and workforce management services. In addition, Calibehr also provides Contact Center Management and Field Management Services. Contact Center Management includes customer relationship management (CRM) technologies and analytics to deliver accurate, timely information about each customer thus delivering optimum services. Calibehr Field Management Services enables businesses to be more efficient in providing services to their customers. Clients can communicate in real time with their customers, provide on-site information and resolve issues, and offer timely service.The working environment has a significant impact on mood, wellbeing, and productivity levels of the people in any organization. MyBranch gives organizations 'Real Value Real Freedom' to choose their own Shared Office Space, they can proudly call 'MyBranch' in numerous Tier II & III Indian Cities - The Growth Engines for the Future. With offerings such as branch office, shared office space, virtual office, meeting rooms, training room & managed services, along with premium office space solutions, MyBranch creates conducive environments for productivity, association, and transformation.Apart from the legal requirements for a statutory audit, the undertaking of the audit provides important and valuable insight. An audit determines whether an organisation is providing a true and fair view of its financial performance and position, which on its own is something any organisation wants to achieve. Narayan Bhargava Group's distinguished Chartered Accountants represent an alliance of specialized skills to offer sound Audit Solutions. From KYC Verification to Process Audit, Internal Audit, Due Diligence, One Time Assignments, and Concurrent Audit, they do it all for various businesses.Narayan Bhargava Group, through its varies services, ensures that organization's business expansion goes error free by applying vast experience and skill.About Narayan Bhargava Group Founded in 1979, the Narayan Bhargava Group is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and is India's most dependable business support and growth partner. Its pan India network of associates and affiliates comprises global multinationals, large private enterprises, and governmental institutions, spread across numerous locations in the country. The group employs a highly credible workforce of experienced and respected professionals, who deliver the best solutions in quick succession and drive remarkable customer experiences. To know more about Narayan Bhargava Group's other exciting services, visit https://www.narayanbhargavagroup.com/ or write to us at info@narayanbhargavagroup.com Source: Narayan Bhargava Group PWRPWR