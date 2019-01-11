Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield Launches an Oncology Department

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)As per the research done by India Against Cancer, in India more than 2 million people are living with cancer and a majority of them do not have access to quality diagnosis and care. To bridge the accessibility gap, Narayana Multispecialty Hospital, Whitefield has launched a dedicated oncology department in its campus.The department was inaugurated in the presence of Shri. N Santosh Hegde, Former Supreme Court Judge and Lokayukta of State of Karnataka, and Dr. Sharat Damodar, Clinical Director Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center and Sr. Consultant Hematologist & Head Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Narayana Health City.Speaking about the facility, Dr. Sharat Damodar, Clinical Director Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center and Sr. Consultant Hematologist & Head Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Narayana Health City, said, Apart from timely diagnosis, cancer care in India is mired with accessibility. With our newly launched department, we hope to bridge this gap and provide easy access to comprehensive quality cancer care to the residents in the peripheral areas of the city.The department is also equipped with a tumor board wherein doctors of different specialties come together and identify the best possible treatment plan for each individual patient. The facility helps to provide patients with holistic care as well as better treatment outcome, added Dr. Sharat.The dedicated department will offer Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Haematological facilities for all types of cancer. The special wing will have specialist doctors for Medical Oncology, Musculo Skeletal Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Onco- Gynaecology, Oncology Breast & Oncoplastic and Oncology- Head & Neck Surgery.The occasion also witnessed the launch of cancer screening package and free mobile mammogram campaign. The free mammogram will be help women residents in the area to check for breast cancer. The free screening will be held in the hospital premises from 11th January to 12th January 2019.The number of cancer cases in India is increasing every year. According to WHOs Cancer Report, in India while lung, oral, lip, throat and neck cancers are the most common among men, women suffer more from cervix, breast and ovarian cancers. In the elderly, the most commonly occurring cancers are kidney, intestine and prostate cancer.Equipped with world class infrastructure and a multi-disciplinary team, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield has the capability to treat any kind of emergencies like cardiac, neuro or any other speciality. Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield has expertise in handling medical emergencies with specialist doctors and staff empanelled, who are available 24X7 and throughout the year. The hospital also has a fully equipped ICU and ER, making it one of the preferred territory care hospital in the area.About Narayana Health Network, BengaluruNarayana Health serves the people of Bangalore through its chain of 7 network hospitals in the city located at Bommasandra, HSR Layout, Whitefield, Indiranagar, Nrupthunga Road and Mattikere.Image: Ribbon cutting ceremony at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield PWRPWR