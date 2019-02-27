Narayanasamy urges Centre for safe release of IAF pilot

Puducherry, Feb 27 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged the Centre on Wednesday to take all possible steps for the safe release of the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is in the custody of Pakistan. "I feel sad for our Wing Commander IAF Pilot Shri #AbhinandanVarthaman is in the custody of Pakistan. I urge the Govt to take all possible steps including Diplomatic channel for release of the Pilot," Narayanasamy tweeted. India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of IAF pilot Abhinandan, captured by Pakistan after an aerial confrontation, and strongly objected to the neighbouring country's "vulgar display" of an injured defence personnel in violation of international norms. PTI CORR HMBHMB