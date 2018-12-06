'Narcos: Mexico' renewed for sophomore season by Netflix

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Netflix has renewed "Narcos: Mexico" for a second season.According to EW, the streaming giant has ordered the fifth season of "Narcos", its original breakout series.Eric Newman is set to return as showrunner. Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz are attached as executive producers.Newman recently told the publication he would expect to continue focusing on Guadalajara Cartel crime boss Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) if given another season.Details are still under wraps.The rebooted fourth season, that started streaming from November 16, has moved the story to Mexico and charts the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Gallardo takes charge. PTI RDSRDS