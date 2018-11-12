'Narcos: Mexico' stars Micheal Pena, Diego Luna meet 'Sacred Games' team

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) It was an iconic off-screen crossover of two of Netflix's most popular series when "Narcos: Mexico" stars Michael Pena and Diego Luna met the cast and crew of "Sacred Games".Pena and Luna, along with showrunner Eric Newman, landed in Mumbai on Saturday night to promote the fourth season of the drug drama.Team "Narcos: Mexico" met "Sacred Games" stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane, directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan and writer Varun Grover for an intimate Sunday evening.The event was attended by several Indian filmmakers including Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Abhishek Chaubey, Anvita Dutt, Raja Menon, Anand Tiwari, Leena Yadav and Reema Kagti.Pena and Luna, who are in India to promote the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix Original series, are spending time exploring the food specialties around the city.On Sunday, they visited the Taj Mahal Palace to marvel at the Gateway of India and even sipped city's famous cutting chai.Luna said he is yet to watch "Sacred Games" but it was great fun to hang out with the cast and sample local culture and food."I met the guys and enjoyed their conversation. I was thrilled to find out there is so much going on in India that is not Bollywood that I have seen before.. I wanted to dig in to what happening here," Luna told PTI in an interview.Newman, who has been to India before to promote Will Smith-starrer "Bright", said he is a huge fan of "Sacred Games" and loves how authentically it has been shot, something that he has also tried to stay true to with "Narcos"."When I was here for 'Bright', I thought 'God, it would be great to come back. Maybe I will some day and here I am. I am incredibly proud of the show and the fact that it has been embraced in India. I admire the cinema of the country very much. It means a lot to know that Indian audiences have embraced our show."I found it very flattering to read that it is called India's 'Narcos'. Maybe, we are the Mexican 'Sacred Games'. I greatly admire the team and the show,"The 'Narcos: Mexico" team was recently in Singapore for Netflix's 'See What's Next Asia' event. The first three seasons of "Narcos" were set in Colombia and focused on the rise of Pablo Escobar and after his downfall, the Cali Cartel. The rebooted fourth season has moved the story to Mexico and will chart the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm.Meanwhile, DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post. "Narcos: Mexico" starts streaming from November 16, whereas a second season of "Sacred Games" is already in the works. PTI BK RDS SHDSHD