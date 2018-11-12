'Narcos: Mexico' stars Micheal Pena, Diego Luna meet 'Sacred Games' team

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) It was an iconic off-screen crossover of two of Netflix's most popular series when "Narcos: Mexico" stars Michael Pena and Diego Luna met the cast and crew of "Sacred Games".Pena and Luna, along with showrunner Eric Newman, landed in Mumbai on Saturday night. Team "Narcos: Mexico" met "Sacred Games" stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane, directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan and writer Varun Grover for an intimate Sunday evening.The event was attended by several Indian filmmakers including Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Abhishek Chaubey, Anvita Dutt, Raja Menon, Anand Tiwari, Leena Yadav and Reema Kagti.Pena and Luna, who are in India to promote the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix Original series, are spending time exploring the food specialities around the city.On Sunday, they visited the Taj Mahal Palace to marvel at the Gateway of India and even sipped city's famous cutting chai.The duo recently attended the streaming giant's See What's Next Asia event in Singapore.The first three seasons of "Narcos" were set in Colombia and focused on the rise of Pablo Escobar and after his downfall, the Cali Cartel. The rebooted fourth season has moved the story to Mexico and will chart the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm. Meanwhile, DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post."Narcos: Mexico" starts streaming from November 16, whereas a second season of "Sacred Games" has been ordered. PTI RDS RDS