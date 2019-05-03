Narendra Modi Tops the List for the Top 10 Indian Speakers of the Month

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- India's largest network of speakers and thought leaders, SpeakIn, releases the list of top trending speakers of the season - the men and women who are influencing thoughts and actions of the nationIndia's largest network of speakers 'SpeakIn' today announced the first list of the top 10 trendiest speakers for the month of April, 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list while the great grandson of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Madhukeshwar Desai figures at number 10.The list includes among others Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Air India and corporate honchos like Aditya Ghosh, Vinod Dasari and Harjeet Khanduja and Ankur Warikoo, Cofounder and CEO of nearbuy.com.Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and CEO, SpeakIn says, "We would be releasing a similar list every month. The rankings have been done based on a wide variety of parameters which includes both online as well as offline and on- ground factors.""India is one of the fastest growing speakers' market with a value of around $3.5 billion. This potential remains largely untapped as the market is unstructured. With this list we have taken an important initiative in making this market more structured and this would help in tapping its potential especially domestically," added Ms Kumar.Here is the SpeakIn list of 'top trending' speakers for the month of April 2019:Rank 10: Madhukeshwar Desai on 'The young Indian voter'The great grandson of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Madhukeshwar Desai is not just the youngest ever national VP of the BJP YuvaMorcha, he is the one to look out for as the voice of India's first time voters. "Young voters are informed, politically aware and are looking for decisive, development led leadership that goes beyond our differences and unites every Indian," says Madhukeshwar.Rank 9: Shalini Prakash on 'The Start-up ecosystem'A strong economy is built on a bouquet of enterprising organizations rather than a handful of conglomerates. Being a seasoned Venture Partner and India Lead at 500Startups, Shalini Prakash upholds the role of such enterprising start-ups towards India's dream of reaching a $1 trillion digital economy by 2022. She believes, "Growth will come when technology will be used to increase productivity and efficiency across major sectors of the economy - this is where start-ups would be critical." Hear Shalini speak as she helps region's most talented founders and promising start-ups to become more.Rank 8: Harjeet Khanduja on 'The Indian workforce'Cricket and a large part of Indian corporate millennials go hand in hand. While the IPL will get over in May, the workforce maze will continue to linger on for the corporate human resource leaders. Just then comes HarjeetKhanduja, Head of HR for Reliance Jio, a world renowned speaker and HR personality of the Year. Linking Cricket with the current Indian workforce, Harjeet says, "Just as cricket is getting smarter day by day, from Test format to 1- day to T20, our workplaces are also getting smarter with more players, more opportunities and better productivity. Where are the retirements? All you need is to keep learning, keep improving."Rank 7: Ravi Venkatesan on 'Man with the mission of Mass Entrepreneurship'Ravi is the Former Chairman of Bank of Baroda, Microsoft India, and Cummins India, Ravi is the founder of Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME). A UNICEF's Special Representative for Young People, Venkatesan asserts, "Successful people believe they have a lot of control over the outcome of events in their lives as opposed to people who believe most factors to be beyond their control. Such people take ownership rather than becoming victims and see opportunities rather than problems. It is the ability to learn and be tenacious which is what makes them see success in an entrepreneurial journey."Rank 6: Ankur Warikoo on 'The Grateful Phd Dropout'Ankur Warikoo is the Cofounder and CEO of nearbuy.com. He has been a part of Fortune Magazine's 40 under 40 List, yet is known for his 'Failure Resume'. Ankur boasts not regretting crazy decisions and living a clean life. He comments "We have to encourage an entire generation to take risks, look beyond the obvious and learn how to manage failure, across gender, across geography, across incomes. And that begins at home, much before school, much before society." A Silicon Review Social Media Entrepreneur of the Year, hear Ankur as he shares his perspective on India as a nation of youngsters.Rank 5: Santosh Desai on 'Decoding brand India'From cracking the breakfast code in India to creating India's definitive youth brand, Santosh is the man behind fuelling brands to next level. A columnist, media critic and author, he is the MD & CEO of Futurebrands. Regarding, brand building challenges peculiar to India, Santosh comments, "India is an exceedingly complex consumer environment to make sense of. It has a large, diverse, culturally complex character. Building a brand in India requires both a grounded sense of reality as well as an understanding of what is changing and by how much. It is difficult but quite fascinating."Rank 4: Aditya Ghosh on 'Indian business, global opportunity'The man who chose OYO over Tata Sons, Aditya is the new face of hospitality sector in India. CEO of OYO South Asia, Aditya made a smooth transition from being the President of Aviation giant IndiGo to the unicorn OYO. With OYO being as the front-runner in affordable hospitality sector, Aditya brings huge promise to the table with an Indian business tapping a global opportunity, "What's amazing is how large the opportunity is and how much talent pool is there all around. I truly believe that we are on a mission right now to create amazing quality living spaces."Rank 3: Ashwani Lohani on 'The saga of Jet Airways'There are organizations, and then there are organizations like Jet Airways. We so wish the company had blessings of India's 'Turnaround Man' Ashwani Lohani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India who is credited with giving new life to several organisations including -Indian Railways and ITDC. Rare are leaders who are able to use the power of technology and words to influence millions of people in one go. That is the capability of this Guinness World Record holder. On the shut-down of Jet Airways, Lohani comments, "The closure of Jet, even if temporarily, is definitely a setback to Indian aviation While sustained mismanagement definitely contributed, the fact remains that in the entire aviation eco-system, it is the airline that invariably remains at the receiving end while all other stakeholders make money."Rank 2: Vinod Dasari on 'Automotive industry and its optimism'Ongoing elections and the upcoming transition to BS-VI is slowly creating tough times for the cyclical Indian Automotive industry. As most leaders in the industry grapple with the developments, here is a man who just transitioned from one impressive leadership journey to his next success in the making. Having led from the front owing to his humble yet clear and effective communication skills, Vinod Dasari communicates optimism. "Automobile industry is being impacted by several phenomenon, from carpooling, to 3D printing, to autonomous cars and electric vehicles Innovation and newer trends in manufacturing and servicing industries have also impacted employment. It is safe to say that the path ahead is full of exciting opportunities - and it is time we start preparing for it."Rank 1: Narendra Modi on 'Spirit of Indian elections'The pole-post position goes to the great Indian elections. There is no denying the fact that one man has taken the centre stage when it comes to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections - Narendra Damdodar Das Modi, the Prime Minister of India. A communicator beyond excellence, the man's ability to convince with his words, combined with a synchronous body rhythm, event-appropriate dressing, expressions and gestures is a benchmark in itself. It is said that a speaker is rated at the top by his ability to build a connection to his audience, and no-one to the best of our understanding does it better than Mr. Modi. Much deserving the top position in our list of Top 10 Trending Speakers!About SpeakIn: SpeakIn (https://www.SpeakIn.co) is India's first and largest tech-enabled network of thought leaders - Connecting its clients to over 12000 experts globally for their knowledge, speaker sessions, training and learning requirements.SpeakIn works with corporate organisations, academic institutions and individual leaders to access verified and customised insights through one-on-one discussions or forum based knowledge sessions. These experts are then further engaged as speakers and trainers for Learning and Development, events, hiring and expert surveys. SpeakIn has garnered over 150 clients across India and beyond, and is funded by tallest angel investors from all over India and Singapore.SpeakIn's vision is to shape into a self-serving e-commerce platform which clients can access to connect with an expert (empaneled with SpeakIn). The platform will be the first of its kind to provide single point, open access to experts in over 500 genres and will be at least 40% cheaper than the current available competition like GLG. The model will be backed by a bigger speaker database (evolving real time) where customers can search for speakers and experts of their choice, else, they can put in a specific request - a matching expert/ speaker will be found and connected to by SpeakIn.Please visit: http://www.speakin.co/Source: SpeakIn Communications Private Limited PWRPWR