'Narrative of Kashmiri Pandits completely forgotten at global level'

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits Saturday claimed they were the main victims of terrorism but their narrative had been completely forgotten at the global level. The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) said only one narrative on Kashmir was visible at the global level, -- "of separatism and human rights violation of Kashmiri Muslims by security forces"."The narrative of Pandits, the main victims of terrorism, has been conveniently brushed aside and forgotten," GKPD chairman K L Chowdhary told reporters here.Chowdhury said that Kashmiri Pandits, who have "more than 5,000 years of history in the valley, are internal refugees in their own country", and the word migrant is an insult to the community. PTI AB GVS