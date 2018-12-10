NASA offers to save Tony Stark following 'Avengers: End Game' trailer release

Washington, Dec 10 (PTI) Iron Man aka Tony Stark is lost in space in "Avengers: End Game" trailer and after a plea by Marvel fans NASA has decided to rescue the superhero.Post the release of the trailer last Friday, the official Twitter handle for the agency was flooded with tweets asking them to take some measures to save Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. The over two-minute-long trailer starts with Iron Man recording an audio message as he is stuck in space without food and water following his near fatal encounter with Thanos at Titan. Over the weekend, NASA gave a winning response to Marvel fanatics, hinting that they would theoretically try to do something about the situation."Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for '@Avengers, we have a problem'. But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man," the tweet read. Fans welcomed the cheeky response."It's quite MARVELOUS that #Nasa tweeted to #Marvel," a user tweeted. Another user wrote, "Please save Tony Stark he deserves better than what marvel is giving him."NASA also included a photograph in their tweet which featured a Marvel Easter egg, Thor's nameplate and hammer. In a follow-up tweet, NASA said their Thermal Operations and Resource (THOR) officer will ensure the success of the mission. "The THermal Operations and Resource (THOR) officer is truly one of Mission Controls mightiest heroes. They ensure the operation of multiple @Space_Station subsystems which collect, distribute & reject heat from critical equipment and payloads for the success of the mission." Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, the Asgardian God, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)."End Game", which is said to be the final movie in the "Avengers" franchise, will release on April 26, 2019. PTI SHDSHD