NASDAQ-listed Pegasystems to launch sales operations in India

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Pegasystems Inc would launch full-fledged sales operations in India, which has emerged as a "relevant" market with growth potential for the NASDAQ-listed technology firm, said a company official.

A formal announcement in this regard is expected shortly, Managing Director of Pegasystems India Suman Reddy told PTI.

The US-headquartered CRM and BPM software company, which has completed ten years in India, currently has two development centres in the country with a total headcount of 1,500 -- Hyderabad (1,100) and Bengaluru (400).

On the sales front, the parent company was focused on the Fortune 500 segment where its "entrenched" with global revenues expected to hit the USD 1 billion mark next year, he said.

"A couple of years ago, we decided to expand to global 3,000 (segment). Many countries, including India, have now become relevant. We are about to launch full-fledged sales in India," Reddy said.

Pegasystems, through its technologies, has helped one of Indias largest states scale up its digitisation efforts in a "remarkable and dramatic" fashion, he said.

"We are in a beginning stage from revenue perspective (in India)," Reddy said.

Asia-Pacific, excluding India, currently contributes 15-18 per cent to the overall revenues of the company.

On the headcount front in India, Reddy said the company has grown 16 per cent year-on-year in the last two years.

"We have the potential to exceed 20 per cent (growth in headcount in India) and get closer to 25 per cent in the next few years."

"We are equipped to grow to up to 2,000 in these two development centres in terms of the capacity we created. Very soon, we have to probably think about growing that capacity even further," Reddy added. PTI RS RSY