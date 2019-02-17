NASSCOM summit to focus on new tech's impact on real world

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) IT industry body NASSCOM's annual 'Technology and Leadership Forum', to be held next week, will focus on new technologies and its impact on the real world. The flagship NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF 2019) was earlier known as NASSCOM India Leadership Forum (NILF). The 27th edition is slated to be held in Mumbai from February 20-22. "This year, NTLF has taken the cue from its immediate predecessor to lay emphasis on the theme #TheNext: Opportunity vs Reality. This will entail focusing on where our industry currently stands in terms of adoption of new technologies, the pace of adoption, the level of disruption and the real impact delivered," Nasscom said in a statement. The three-day event will see participation from stalwarts from the global technology industry, experts and C-level executives representing leading companies including Infosys, Unilever, ABB Ltd, Accenture, Cipla, WPP plc, AT&T, KPMG, GSK, VMWare and Arizona University, among many others. The speakers include Tata Consultancy Services Chief Marketing Officer Ravi Vishwanathan, Unilever CEO Paul Polman, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, ABB Ltd CEO Ulrich Speisshofer and others. "NTLF will be a platform which brings together technology and leaders to not only talk about tech but the 'business of tech'. Additionally, the event will showcase the Tech Cafe: Digital Experience Zone where one can experience the future, get real life experiences and understand business use cases of digital disruption," it said. PTI SR ABM