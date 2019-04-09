Nasscom unveils programme on AI

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) IT body Nasscom Tuesday launched the 'AI Foundation for Faculty Development' programme through its Centre of Excellence for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (CoE DS&AI) and FutureSkills platform. The programme aims to provide the faculty in AI with the necessary exposure to real-life business problems by working closely with industry experts and providing access to latest tools and technologies in the AI space, Nasscom said in a statement. The programme will be delivered as an integrated platform consisting of 125 hours of learning, it added. Upon successful completion of online learning, the participating faculty will be required to undergo 25 hours of hands-on, lab-based training by industry experts and academic partners on cutting-edge business problems. Post the hands-on lab based training, the participants will be certified by Nasscom.****** LTI, VJTI's IIoT labs develop disruptive solutions for social problems Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) Tuesday showcased the projects implemented by the alliance's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) test bed. The IIoT test bed was launched three years ago as a part of LTI's CSR focus to support education of students from marginalised backgrounds. The lab, established at VJTI Mumbai, focuses on technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, deep learning, and cybersecurity. One of the projects implemented by the alliance deals with timely maintenance of geo-tagged bins across facilities by indicating when they are nearly filled and need to be cleared. Another project aims to help visually challenged people move around without assistance.****** Netcore acquires AI chatbot start-up Quinto.ai Netcore Solutions Tuesday said it has acquired Quinto.ai, an AI chatbot start-up for an undisclosed amount. With the IP and talent acquisition, Netcore gets access to Quinto's conversational AI-powered chatbot engine and its employees, a statement said. Quinto Co-founder Hrishikesh Rajpathak will join Netcore as chief data scientist and will lead its machine learning and conversation analytics initiatives, it added. PTI SR RVKRVK