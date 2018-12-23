Natalie Portman clueless about her return to 'Star Wars' franchise

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Natalie Portman has weighed in on her returning to the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Episode IX", saying she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming installment.Fans of the cult sci-fi franchise are speculating that Portman's prequel character, which appeared in "Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace" and "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith", could feature in the new film."Oh really? I don't know anything about that. I'm guessing that's not true because I don't know about it yet," Portman told Buzzfeed News."Episode IX" will be released in cinemas on December 20, 2019. PTI RDSRDS