Natalie Portman's character in 'Vox Lux' closest to Kanye West, says director

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (PTI) Filmmaker Brady Corbet says actor Natalie Portman's character in his upcoming directorial "Vox Lux" identifies closely to rapper Kanye West.Portman plays Celeste, a pop star, in the film, which also features Jude Law. The actor has been applauded by the critics for her powerhouse performance in the feature."If anything, I feel like the character's closest to Kanye West," Brady Corbet told Vulture at the film's AFI FEST screening. Agreeing to Corbet's assertion, Portman said, "Oh! That's a good example! That's funny that he said that! I wasn't thinking Kanye but now that he said it I totally could see it."The filmmaker said he is "sort of fascinated" by West and his persona. "I don't know what to take seriously or not, to be honest, so I don't ever find anything he says to be particularly offensive... Hopefully he likes it," he said."The idea was that the character would be sort of an amalgamation of many different real-life personages. There are certain character traits or parts of the story that evoke real-life people. You never want people to take the comparison the wrong way. The character is a fictional character so I wouldn't end up insulting anyone," he added.Portman said the character has different sides and shades to her."I don't really see it as one (person)... I really see different sides because, you know, the relationship with her sister is different, having a kid and having this period where she's having troubles with substances, and, like, the desire to shock," she said.The film releases on December 7. PTI RB SHDSHD

