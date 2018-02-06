scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Natco Pharma Q3 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 217.4 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Drug firm Natco Pharma today reported a 11.54 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 217.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 194.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total revenues of the company stood at Rs 573.6 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 685.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The company in a separate filing said, its board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 7 on each equity share of Rs 2 for the year 2017-18. Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 1.05 per cent down at Rs 903.70 per scrip on BSE. PTI AKT ANS SBT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos