Natco Pharma Q3 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 217.4 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Drug firm Natco Pharma today reported a 11.54 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 217.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 194.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total revenues of the company stood at Rs 573.6 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 685.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The company in a separate filing said, its board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 7 on each equity share of Rs 2 for the year 2017-18. Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 1.05 per cent down at Rs 903.70 per scrip on BSE. PTI AKT ANS SBT