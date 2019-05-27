Natco Pharma Q4 PAT plunges to Rs 120 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Natco Pharma Monday reported a steep decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 120.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 299.7 crore for the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.Total revenue stood at Rs 486.7 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 787.9 crore for the same period a year ago. The company's profit after tax for 2018-19 was at Rs 642.4 crore as against Rs 695.2 crore in the previous year. Total revenue for the last fiscal stood at Rs 2,224.7 crore. It was Rs 2,242.4 crore in 2017-18. The company's board has declared third interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each, resulting in a total dividend payout of Rs 6.25 per equity share for 2018-19, Natco Pharma said. Shares of Natco Pharma closed at Rs 522 per scrip on BSE, up 2.30 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU