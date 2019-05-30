Natco Pharma settles patent litigation with Onyx Therapeutics over cancer drug

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Natco Pharma Thursday said it has settled a patent litigation with Onyx Therapeutics Inc in the US over a generic version of Kyprolis, an anti-cancer drug.The company said it has reached a settlement agreement with Onyx Therapeutics Inc related to generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of Kyprolis, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Natco has tied up with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc to market the product in the US."The parties have reached a settlement agreement and the district court case has been dismissed. By virtue of the settlement, Natco and Breckenridge have been granted a licence permitting the launch of their generic carfilzomib product on a date that is held as confidential in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences," it added.The company believes its 10mg ANDA is sole first to file and could be eligible for 180-day marketing exclusivity for the 10mg strength under certain circumstances, Natco said.Sales of Kyprolis stood at around USD 586 million for the year ended December 2018 in the US. Natco shares were trading 1.10 per cent down at Rs 517.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS ANUANU