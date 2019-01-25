Natco Pharma to invest Rs 100 cr for setting up agrichemical facilities in Andhra

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Natco Pharma Friday announced to set up greenfield agrichemical manufacturing facilities with an investment of Rs 100 crore in Andhra Pradesh. "Natco Pharma has initiated work on green-field manufacturing facilities for producing niche agrichemical products in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh," the company said in a regulatory filing. The company expects the facilities to be commissioned by the end of 2019. It said the facilities would manufacture both agrichemical technical and formulation products. "Natco believes that its pharma strength in chemistry coupled with an acumen towards selection of niche molecules would differentiate itself in the agrichemical space as well," it added. During the day, the drug major's shares were trading 0.83 per cent lower at Rs 676 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK RUJ HRS