Nathalie Emmanuel to star in Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' series

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel has boarded Mindy Kaling's upcoming "Four Weddings and a Funeral" series on Hulu.Kaling is developing an anthology series remake of the 1994 romantic comedy "Four Weddings and a Funeral".Similar to the film, the series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through the five events. Each season will centre on a different story arc, reported Deadline.Andie MacDowell, who starred alongside Hugh Grant in the hit 1994 film, will be making a guest appearance on the show.Emmanuel, 29, who plays Missandei on the hit HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones, replaces Jessica Williams, who was originally cast in the show. The series will also feature Brandon Mychal Smith, Zoe Boyle, Jennie Jacques, Guz Khan, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Reynolds.Actor Harish Patel, who has featured in "Zubeidaa", "Gupt: The Hidden Truth", "Mohra" and others, will also star in the series. Written and executive produced by Kaling and Matt Warburton, the series will follow four American school friends named Maya (Emmanuel), Craig (Mychal Smith), Ainsley (Rittenhouse) and Duffy (Reynolds) who reunite when they find themselves invited to a wedding in London. But they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil. The series will go into production in 2019. Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall will also serve as the executive producers.