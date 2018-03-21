NATHEALTH elects Daljit Singh as president

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Healthcare Federation of India NATHEALTH today said Fortis Healthcare president Daljit Singh has been elected as its president for the year 2018-19.

He succeeds Dr Lal PathLabs chairman and MD Dr Arvind Lal, NATHEALTH said in a statement.

Terumo India MD Probir Das has been elected as senior vice president and Manipal Hospitals chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal has been elected as vice president, it added.

Max Healthcare Institute MD and CEO Rajit Mehta has been elected as secretary and IQVIA General Manager- South Asia Amit Mookim has been elected the treasurer, statement said.

NATHEALTH president Daljit Singh said: "We have established a unique, multi-segment, inclusive and collaborative platform to enable progress of Indian healthcare."

NATHEALTH plans to continue its focus on critical initiatives like digital health, funding and financing, operational excellence, etc in order to support the vision of achieving universal health coverage, he added. PTI AKT SBT