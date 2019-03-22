NATHEALTH elects Sudarshan Ballal as president for 2019-20

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The healthcare industry's apex body NATHEALTH Friday said Manipal Health Enterprises Chairman Sudarshan Ballal has been elected as its president for the year 2019-20. He succeeds Fortis Healthcare's Daljit Singh as the president, the Healthcare Federation of India (NATHEALTH) said in a statement. While Rajit Mehta has been elected as senior vice-president, Preetha Reddy has been elected as the vice president for the duration, it added. Badhri Iyengar has been elected as the secretary of the NATHEALTH and Harsh Mahajan has been elected as treasurer for the period, NATHEALTH said. On the priorities of the federation, Ballal said: "Stringent governmental regulations, increased public and media attention on the cost of healthcare will substantially affect the delivery of healthcare in our country." The effect of demonetisation, GST and capping of prices would further impact healthcare in a big way, he added. "The greatest challenge for the healthcare sector is to deliver first world healthcare at third-world costs," Ballal said. PTI AKT HRS