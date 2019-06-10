Nation can only develop when there is gender equality: Shabana Azmi

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Veteran actor-activist Shabana Azmi on Monday said that equal opportunities should be given to both men and women for the nation to progress. The 68-year-old actor spoke in an event about the importance of empowering the weaker sections of the society citing examples of her social work in her hometown, Mijwan, Azamgarh. "We should help women become self-sufficient and them stand on their own feet. No matter whatever field they are in. Out nation can only develop itself when there is gender equality," Azmi said. Actor Tisca Chopra, who was also present at the event, said it is important for women to come together to eradicate the gender biases."What I really admire is when women support women, there's nothing stronger than that. We don't need to fight amongst ourselves for a man's favour," the 45-year-old actor said.Both Azmi and Chopra were speaking on the sidelines of the Inner Wheel Impact Awards 2019 held here. PTI SHDSHD