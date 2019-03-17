Nation has lost a true patriot: Shah on Parriker's death�

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) In the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar the nation has lost a true patriot, BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday, remembering him as a leader who dedicated his life to the country and ideology. Shah said Parrikar has shown how a BJP worker "even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last". Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condoled his demise and said his contribution in making the armed forces a lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled. Shah said, "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji's commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India's defence minister and as CM of Goa." The entire BJP, he said, stands firmly with Parrikar's family. "I along with millions of BJP karyakartas (workers) and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he tweeted. Parrikar died on Sunday following a long illness. Terming him a sincere, honest and sensitive political activist, Sitharaman said she learnt a lot from Parrikar. "Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest and sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled," she tweeted. Parrikar headed the defence ministry from November 2014 to March 2017. PTI KR PR AAR