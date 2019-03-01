Nation is proud of your exemplary courage: PM on Abhinandan

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday welcomed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back to India, saying the nation is proud of his exemplary courage. He said the country's armed forces are an inspiration for the 130 crore Indians. "Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram," he tweeted. Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border. PTI SKC AG SMN