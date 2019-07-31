scorecardresearch
National Bal Bhawan gets IAF pavilion with flight simulator

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Aiming to inspire children to take up career in the Indian Air Force, a special pavilion, which also has a flight simulator, was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. After opening the IAF's facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion at the National Bal Bhawan, he said, "The pavilion will shape dreams of students to become pilots in the IAF." Later, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa launched a new video game 'Indian Air Force: A cut Above' based on the missions of the force. PTI KND SNESNE

