National capital reels under scorching sun

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The national capital reeled under scorching conditions on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. According to the MeT department, the humidity level oscillated between 19 and 65 per cent, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The sky remained mainly clear as the heatwave continued in the capital, the weatherman said. The department has predicted heatwave conditions for tomorrow as well with clear sky. The maximum temperature is expected to be 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius, the MeT official said. In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degrees mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department. In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, it said. On Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius.