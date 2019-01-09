National capital sees marginal rise in temperature

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) It was cloudy and sunny in patches in the national capital Wednesday, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.The maximum temperature settled at 20.5 degrees, also a notch above the normal, a Meteorological department (Met) official said.A senior Railways officer said nine trains were delayed by an average of three hours due to fog in the morning. The Purshottam Express, Brahmputra Mail, Poorva Express, Sampark Kranti and the Mahbodhi Express were among those delayed as a cover of moderate fog enveloped the city.At 5.30 am, visibility reduced to 200 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, the official said.However, it improved to 600 and 800 metres, respectively, at 8.30 am.The humidity oscillated between 97 and 53 per cent.The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Thursday, along with moderate fog in the morning and haze and smoke thereafter."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 21 and 7 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 19.7 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB IJT