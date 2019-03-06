National Centre for Good Governance inks pact with Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) to ensure better utilisation of infrastructure facilities during training programmes, according to an official statement. K V Eapen, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and Sameer Sharma, Director General and CEO, IICA oversaw the signing of the MoU between NCGG, DARPG and IICA, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.Eapen, who is also the Director General of NCGG, briefed the objective of the MoU that IICA will support the good governance centre for utilization of infrastructure facilities during the training programme of NCGG at Delhi and for academic and intellectual interactions for five years, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.The NCGG has been set up by the government of India under the aegis of DARPG, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. It aims to promote good governance through capacity building on public policy and governance both at national and international level and carrying out studies/action research on issues relating to governance.The IICA, registered as a society, is under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with the primary objective of establishing, managing, maintaining and running a world class institute.The vision is to function as a holistic, capacity building institution and think-bank for corporate regulations and reform, though synergised knowledge creation and management, global partnership for real time solutions. PTI AKV AKV SOMSOMSOM