National conclave on mines, minerals tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The third edition of National Conclave on Mines and Minerals will be held here tomorrow, an official statement said today.

Representatives of various state governments, mining industry, industry associations, financial and academic institutions will participate in the event, the ministry of mines said in a statement.

The conclave will provide an effective platform to showcase the recent policy initiatives by the government of India and enable intensive discussion on the issues, challenges and opportunities in the mining sector to realize its optimum potential for the sustainable development of the country.

Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has consented to give awards to 20 best performing mines which are 5-Star rated.

The star rating system evaluates performance of mines on technical, socio-economic, environmental parameters; final and progressive mine closure and adoption of international standards with the objective to bring standardisation in mining operations and for minimising impacts.