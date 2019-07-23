National Conference representative of marginalised sections of J&K: Sagar

Jammu, July 23 (PTI) National Conference is a mass movement and representative of marginalised segments of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a senior party leader said on Tuesday in Kishtwar. "People of the state are craving for peace and good governance, which can be ensured by National Conference alone," NC General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said while addressing workers' convention in Kishtwar district. Sagar said times bear testimony that the NC never compromised its political agenda and high values of secular democratic ethos. "We have braved the brunt of highhandedness, animosity and false propaganda. Our leaders and workers were made to suffer severely in different periods but nobody could shatter our firm faith in our political agenda," he said. He cautioned against the machinations being perpetrated by anti-people forces to weaken the party. The party's Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal and its provincial president Devender Singh Rana also addressed the convention. PTI AB RCJ