National festival for CCI children inaugurated

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A national festival for children living in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) was launched Monday to provide them a platform to showcase their skills and realise their hidden talents, Women and Child Development Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said. The four-day festival, 'Hausla 2018', of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) was inaugurated by Srivastava here. 'Hausla 2018' has seen the participation of more than 600 children from CCIs across 18 states. They are set to take part in various competitions like painting, athletics, football, chess, speech and writing, the WCD ministry said in a statement. The theme for the event is 'child safety'.Speaking at the inauguration, Srivastava said the idea behind the event was to provide a national platform to the children from CCIs to showcase their talent, realise their hidden talents and to take it forward in their lives. He said the event would instill confidence in the children to be successful. Other than various competitions, children will also be taking part in Safe Neighbourhood Day activities. CIF and National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) are assisting the ministry to organise the event. PTI UZM IND