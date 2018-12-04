National Gandhi Museum chairperson Aparna Basu passes away

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Chairperson of the National Gandhi Museum Aparna Basu has died following illness, officials said Tuesday. Basu was 87. Basu, who held the chairpersonship from 2013, was not well for a week and hospitalised for chest congestion and high blood pressure.She died at the hospital on Monday, Museum Director A Annamalai said.The last rites will be held on December 6 at the Lodhi Road Electrical crematorium, an official statement said.Basu was also a trustee and patron of the All India Women's Conference and a trustee of Sarabhai Foundation in Ahmedabad.She was chairperson of All India Committee for the Eradication of Illiteracy and also on the governing body of Indraprastha College of the Delhi University, according to the statement.She was a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and did her doctorate from the same university. She was a former professor ofModern Indian History in the University of Delhi. PTI KIS DPBDPB