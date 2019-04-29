National Health Authority gets two domain experts

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The government appointed on Monday Dr R K Patel and Dr Ambrish Mithal as domain experts on the governing board of National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body implementing the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.Dr Patel is Director of the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, a statement by the NHA said.Dr Ambrish Mithal is heading the Endocrinology and Diabetes division at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and has been awarded Padma Bhushan in 2015 and Dr B C Roy Award in 2017, it said.The Union Cabinet on January 2 had upgraded the National Health Agency into a new National Health Authority to improve the implementation of the Centre's flagship healthcare scheme. PTI PLB SOMSOM