National highway to connect Kurukshetra to Mahendergarh

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) A 230-km long national highway will soon connect Kurukshetra and Mahendergarh, an official release said Monday.To be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,108 crore, the NH-152D would pass through Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri before entering Mahendergarh, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.The construction will be completed in two-and-a-half years and 122 bridges and various underpasses will be built along the highway. More than 1.36 lakh trees will be planted on both sides of the road.The NHAI officers and the deputy commissioner, Jind Monday interacted with the farmers, whose land was acquired for the project, to hear their grievances and take suggestions, the release said.The farmers will be given compensation as per the new land acquisition policy of the state government, it added.Replying to queries of the farmers, the officers said that if any structure, house, tree, tube well or private property gets affected then the land owner will be compensated, the release said.A total of 1826.05 hectares of land has been acquired for the project and a sum of about Rs 529.29 crore would be given to the farmers, the officials said.