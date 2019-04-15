National, International Rankings Attest KIIT’s Quality

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BHUBANESWAR, India, April 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Located in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Indian state of Odisha, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) deemed-to-be-university is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 50 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has been maintaining a high-quality teaching-learning process since its inception and its academics and research are benchmarked against the global standards. Not surprising, it has been placed high in various rankings by the Govt. of India as well as in reputed global university ranking reports, such as The Times Higher Education (THE) and QS. Last year, KIIT had become the first self-financing institution from Odisha and Eastern India to dart into the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019, which assesses research-intensive universities from 86 countries across all of their core missions. It had also received high rating in the QS BRICS World University Rankings , another top global university ranking publication. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871544/KIIT_Logo.jpg)Carrying its success forward, in recent national and international ranking achievements, KIIT has bagged second rank among all self-financing institutions in India in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), published on April 8, and a rank of 301+ among top universities in 76 countries in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2019 , published on April 3. In present times, innovation plays a crucial role to drive economic growth and social development. It has become important for educational institutions to create a sustainable innovation ecosystem, which encourages, inspires and nurtures young students by exposing them to new ideas and processes resulting in innovative activities in their formative years. No institution can ignore innovation, as it has become a hallmark of quality, along with academics, research and social impact. Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) is an initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development' amongst students and faculties. KIIT's high rank validates its key contributions in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in this region. It has been possible due to its innovation and entrepreneurship centres, advanced laboratories, centres of excellence, collaborations with industries and international institutions.This ranking will provide a boost for the institute that is continuously striving for academic and research excellence as well as excellence in innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty. The first rank among self-financing institutions was bagged by VIT, Vellore, while SRM, Chennai stood third.Similarly, KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter World University Impact Rankings 2019 of the Times Higher Education (THE). The first edition of the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2019 includes more than 450 universities from 76 countries. It assesses universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). KIIT deemed-to-be-university is the only self-financing university from eastern India and Odisha to enter this prestigious global university ranking that aims to measure an institution's impact on society based on its success in meeting the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).According to the ranking report, KIIT has been rated high on sustainable development parameters such as Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG 16), Partnership for Goals (SDG 17) and Quality Education (SDG 4). Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the UN in 2016, provide a framework for developing the world in a sustainable way. In terms of these parameters, KIIT has got 101-200 position with respect to Reduced Inequalities; 201+ in Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 301+ in Quality Education. Overall it has got 301+ position globally. IIT Bhubaneswar as well as few well-known deemed universities from south India have also found place in the report, while KIIT has got the same success.KIIT is just twenty-two years old as an institution for professional education (1997 being the base year) and 15 years old as a University (declared in 2004). But, despite being a very young institution, it has got a place in the coveted The Times Higher Education Rankings. Staff, students and well wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to the Founder of KIIT & KISS for his vision to promote quality education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. They also commended him for carrying out the mission of SDGs to reduce inequalities since KIIT's inception. Under his leadership, from the beginning KIIT has been engaged in a lot of outreach work in Odisha and beyond. The present ranking is the result of that, they expressed to the Founder, KIIT & KISS.About KIITKalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was founded Dr. Achyuta Samanta a multi-disciplinary University with current student strength of 25,000 from all corners of India and around 22 countries creating a mini metropolis. KIIT sprawls over a 25 sq.km area with one million square meters of aesthetically built up area. There are 28 constituent schools, contiguously located in impeccably landscaped and modern-technology enabled campuses offering graduate, post graduate, doctoral and post doctoral programmes in a wide range of disciplines. The institute's solemn academic ambiance has led to grant of A category status to it by the Ministry of HRD, Govt of India. The university is not only accredited by NAAC in UGC but is amongst the few in India to receive a Tier 1 (Washington Accord) accreditation by NBA of AICTE for engineering streams.