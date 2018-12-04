National Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds for combo offers for visitors

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the places as part of a combo deal.As part of the collaboration, a special discount of 35 per cent on ticket prices will be offered to NRM visitors when they visit Madame Tussauds Museum while those visiting the wax museum will get a discount of 30 per cent on combo packages of NRM."This collaboration will bring in more tourists to both the museums. We have been planning on doing this for some time where we can offer a combo offer to our visitors at a discount. This is a first such public-private museum collaboration."Also, we will have a small display of Madam Tussauds wax statues here which will change from time to time," said Ranjanesh Sahai, secretary, Railway Board.As a special offer a limited 50-per cent discount will be available for visitors in both these places from December 4-January 4 where tickets for Madame Tussauds will come down from the present Rs 960 to Rs 480 for adults and from Rs 560 for kids to Rs 280, said Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainment India, which owns Madame Tussauds.A 35-per cent discount will be offered on combo tickets from January 4, he said.There will also be a special provision for school groups, who will be able to enjoy both museums at a 45-per cent discount.This will help in promoting railway heritage and also in learning about national heroes, thereby, making the student excursion more inclusive, holistic and interesting. Delhi has many popular museums but most of them require individual ticketing. The broader vision of this collaboration is to spread the concept of a discounted single ticket for accessing more museums.This will not only be convenient to tourists, it will also promote tourism industry and similar facility is already available in major tourist cities across world, said Sahai."These combo tickets will be valid for about three months in our museum while in NRM too will give a long validity period as well. This will be a great opportunity for families to and enjoy both the museums," said Jain.Madame Tussauds wax museum is leading chain of Wax Museums in the world. In 2017, Madame Tussauds opened its 23rd Wax museum in Connaught Place, New Delhi. This is the first wax museum in India of this renowned brand.The CP museum has 52 wax figures of celebrities like Mahatma Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. PTI ASG ASG ABHABHABH