National standards policy to be released shortly: Teaotia

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The government will soon come out with a national policy for standardisation of products and services, a move which would help provide a level playing field to domestic industry and adopt best practices.

"We are coming out with national standards policy shortly," Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters here.

The Department of Commerce has already floated a draft - Indian National Strategy for Standardisation - seeking comments from all concerned stake holders.

The rapid growth of the economy, its size and emerging relevance in global trade, make it essential to establish a robust quality infrastructure in India with a harmonised, dynamic, and mature standards ecosystem for goods.

It has stated that standards have been widely recognised as catalysts for technical development, industrial growth, well-being of the society and more recently for convergence of new and emerging technologies.

The key objectives of the draft strategy includes positioning standards as a key driver of all economic activities relating to goods and services; developing a comprehensive ecosystem in India for standards development taking into account the diversity of interests and expertise available.

The other objectives are using standards as enhancer of competitiveness of Indian goods and services in domestic and international markets; providing level playing field to domestic industry; and adopting best practices in standardisation, conformity assessment and technical regulations and creating an integrated infrastructure, roadmaps and institutions for their effective management. PTI RR RR BAL BAL