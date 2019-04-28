Nationalism fights regional concerns in Rajasthan's educational city Ajmer

By Sandeep Dahiya /R Ajmer (Raj), Apr 28 (PTI) The contest is between nationalism and regional vision in this constituency with the BJP's Bhagirath Choudhary relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stress his honour-for-Bharat Mata poll plank while the Congress' Riju Jhunjhunwala is focusing on issues like water and jobs. If the country's ruling party candidate based his campaign in Ajmer, known as the education city of Rajasthan, on making Modi the prime minister once again, the contestant for the state's ruling party Congress left no stone unturned to convince voters of his vision for the region. The constituency, comprising eight assembly segments of Ajmer north, Ajmer south, Pushkar, Nasirabad, Kekri, Masuda, Kishangarh and Dudu, has 18.62 lakh voters and will vote on Monday. Many voters did not immediately speak on their concerns but seemed to be leaning towards nationalism. Congress leader Jhunjhunwala, an industrialist, said he tried to connect with voters by promising industries and drinking water from the Chambal canal to resolve the two main issues of water and jobs if he is given the mandate. "I come from an industrial background and I know how to set up industries. Ajmer has huge potential for industries and job creation and the city can emerge as an industrial and IT hub. I am also committed to bringing drinking water from Chambal river to address the drinking water issues of Ajmer," Jhunjhunwala told PTI. He said he got a good response from the people, particularly the youth, on the two issues. "As far as the issue of nationalism is concerned, a Congressman is more nationalist than the BJP's, but this is all about development and addressing people's need and requirements as a parliamentarian," he said. The 40-year-old, from the Vaish caste, is the son-in-law of former state minister Bina Kak. He said his aim is to restore the glory of Ajmer. For BJP candidate Chaudhary, the election is all about making Modi prime minister once again and protecting the honour of 'Bharat Mata' (India). "It is our collective responsibility to prevent divisive powers from entering Parliament. Vote for BJP for making the 'chowkidar Narendra Modi' our prime minister once again," the 64-year-old former MLA told a gathering in Kekri area recently. Countering Congress candidate's agenda of development, Choudhary, a Jat who was denied a ticket in the 2018 assembly elections, said he is the son of a farmer and understands the real needs of the people."I struggle and work for farmers and people's issues. I understand their needs and people have confidence in me. I am hopeful of getting their support," he said. Despite hectic electioneering, the election buzz is distinctly subdued. "It is true that development and growth are the main requirements but people are more influenced by the prime minister. Therefore, there is no debate on who will win," said a man purchasing groceries at a shop. A shopkeeper in front of the Ajmer bus stand seemed to agree. "After all it is the government that matters. We have to elect a strong government and there is no alternative to Modi," he said. Ajmer has been the constituency of PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who has held meetings in support of Jhunjhunwala. The main source of drinking water in Ajmer is the Bisalpur dam but the crisis has deepened and water is being supplied only once in two-three days. Congress' Raghu Sharma, who is now the state health minister, won the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll held last year following the death of BJP MP Sanwar Lal Jat. Sharma defeated Jat's son in the bypoll. There are as many as 16 candidates contesting the LS elections in Ajmer. PTI SDA MIN AQS