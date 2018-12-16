Nations agree rule book for Paris climate treaty

Katowice (Poland), Dec 16 (AFP) Nations dragged a deal over the line Sunday to implement the landmark 2015 Paris climate treaty after marathon UN talks that failed to match the ambition the world's most vulnerable countries need to avert dangerous global warming.Delegates from nearly 200 states after all-night wrangling finalised a common rule book designed to deliver the Paris goals of limiting global temperature rises to well below two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit)."It has been a long road. We did our best to leave no one behind," said COP24 President Michal Kurtyka before gavelling through the hard-won package of decisions after 13 days of gruelling negotiations. (AFP) KUNKUN