Nations, airlines grounding Boeing's 737 MAX

Paris, Mar 13 (AFP) A number of countries have banned Boeing's 737 MAX 8 medium-haul workhorse jet from their airspace in response to the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.Several airlines have grounded the MAX 8s in their fleets, but many others are continuing to fly the plane pending an investigation into the crash and possible guidance from Boeing itself.Airlines still operating the model have been restricted by the airspace bans. Air Canada, for example, was obliged to cancel some flights to London because of Britain's ban on the aircraft.The Nairobi-bound plane was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew -- and some officials have detected similarities between the two accidents.More than 370 of the 737 MAX 8s are in service around the world, with nearly 5,000 on order.Here is a round-up of countries and airlines that have banned the 737 MAX: - Asia-Pacific -================AustraliaChinaIndiaIndonesiaKazakhstanMalaysiaNew Zealand- Middle East -===============EgyptKuwaitLebanonOmanUnited Arab Emirates -- including major hub Dubai Africa======NamibiaEurope======All European Union countriesSerbia- Airlines -=============Outside of countries whose authorities have banned flights of 737 MAX jets, here is a list of individual airlines that have grounded them: Aerolineas ArgentinasAeromexicoCayman AirwaysComair (South Africa)Eastar Jet (South Korea)Ethiopian AirlinesGol Airlines (Brazil)IcelandairMIAT Mongolian AirlinesNorwegian Air ShuttleS7 (Russia) (AFP) CPS