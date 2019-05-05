Nation's security supreme priority for BJP: Amit Shah

Panipat, May 5 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday said the nation's security will remain the saffron party's "supreme priority" as he attacked the opposition including the Congress for allegedly demanding proof of the Balakot air strikes. Addressing a rally here, Shah also called upon the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the country secure. "There were only two countries who avenged the killing of their soldiers-- America and Israel. But Modi ji has added the name of India in this list," Shah said referring to the air strikes in Pakistan following the death of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.Shah lashed out at the opposition especially Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the air strikes. "Everybody was celebrating it (Balakot strikes). But there was mourning at two places-- Pakistan and Rahul (Gandhi) baba's office. Modi ji killed Pakistan's terrorists but why were their (opposition) faces pale? Were they (terrorists) related to you?" asked Shah. "They were worried about their vote bank," he said. "If you have any common sense, see Pakistan TV channels and find out why people there were crying. It will reveal what happened there," he said further. The BJP president also targeted Congress leader Sam Pitroda, a long-time Gandhi family advisor and a key aide of the Gandhi scion. "Rahul baba's guru Sam Pitroda said do not bomb (Pakistan) but talk to them... People of Panipat, you tell me whether we should talk to them if our 40 jawans are killed?," asked Shah.The BJP chief further said that the Congress can continue sympathising with the terrorists but "if any bullet is fired from Pakistan, we will reply with a bomb." "There will never be a compromise on national security. Elections come and go but the BJP will never compromise on national security. Country's security will remain our supreme priority," he said. Attacking the Congress-led UPA rule of 10 years, Shah alleged that soldiers deployed at the border used to be beheaded by Pakistan but 'Mauni baba', referring to former prime minister Manmohan Singh remained silent."I can never forget the incident of beheading of Hemraj (soldier) but Mauni baba remained mum," he said. "After Pulwama attack in which our 40 jawans were killed, there was anger across the country. Pakistan secured its border by deploying more soldiers and tanks in anticipation of another surgical strike. But Modi ji showed his 56-inch chest and the Indian Air Force bombed Balakot," he added. OnJanuary 8, 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was beheaded by Pakistan's Border Action Team along the Indo-Pak border, triggering a nationwide outrage. Shah further told the gathering that the BJP government was committed to "throw out" all infiltrators and slammed opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI leader Sita Ram Yechury among others for opposing the government. "You tell me should we not throw infiltrators out of our country. Modi ji broughtNational Register of Citizens (NRC). Assam has 40 lakh infiltrators," he said, adding that the opposition was worried about where the infiltrators will go and what will they eat. "Rahul baba do these infiltrators who carry out bomb blasts and kill innocents here have human rights? You do not have any concern for those who are killed. These infiltrators are like termites and they should be thrown out," he said. "I want to tell you from this historic land of Panipat that if you elect Modi ji as PM again, each infiltrator from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kolkata to Kutch will be thrown out," he told the crowd. Shah also condemned National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for suggesting that the nomenclature 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister) and 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (Governor) will be brought back in the state if it is voted to power. "Omar Abdullah said he wants second prime minister in Kashmir. Omar and Congress are fighting polls in alliance. I want to ask Rahul baba whether he agrees with Omar's remarks," Shah said."Can there be two PMs in one country? Friends they want to separate Kashmir from the country. But the BJP workers will never allow Kashmir to be separated from India as it an integral part of India. Make us victorious... we have promised that we will scrap Article 370 (granting special status to J-K)," he said.Seeking support for BJP candidate from Karnal parliamentary seat Sanjay Bhatia, Shah said: "If Modi ji is at the Centre and Manohar Lal Khattar is here, then Haryana will progress. We will make Haryana number one state in the country."Shah also lashed out at the previous regimes in the state and accused the Congress of indulging in corruption and the INLD led by the Chautalas of failing to curb lawlessness. PTI CHS SUN VSD RHL